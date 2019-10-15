MACON, Ga. — Walk into Goodwill and you will find quite the spooky surprise.

"The first of October, we start putting all of our Halloween stuff out," Deldra Phillips, manager of the Goodwill on Zebulon Road in Macon, said.

Halloween accessories line the store for people to get creative and put together a costume that goes beyond their imagination.

The best part -- costumes at Goodwill ring in at a price that is sure to be a treat, not a trick.

"The price ranges are anywhere between $15.99, to anywhere between $2.99, $1.99," Phillips said.

If you don't know exactly what you want to be, Goodwill also has a look book to give you some inspiration.

"The look book will give you an idea on what you wanna do, and we also have employees on hand to help you put together outfits," Phillips said.

Goodwill offers wigs, masks, hats, costumes, and much more for Halloween.

This is all an extension of their store, which makes room for more creativity, while not taking a hit on your wallet.

Goodwill is also currently having a Halloween costume contest for people who previously bought costumes from Goodwills in Central Georgia.

For more information, head to the Goodwill of Middle Georgia Facebook page.

