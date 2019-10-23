MACON, Ga. — When you think goth, this may come to mind:

"Black hair, leather pants, combat boots, piercings everywhere -- that's not really a whole bunch of what Gothic is. Of course, that's a small portion of Gothic culture," Amanda Goetz, President of the Goth Club said.

The stereotype is merely a superstition, though.

This club's fangs dig way deeper.

"Steampunk, horror movies, horror novels, Edgar Allan Poe poems," Goetz explained.

It also decodes novels, movies, and pop culture.

"Good and evil, light and darkness, and the struggle between them that's sometimes blurry," Founder, Professor Crystal O'Leary-Davidson said.

O'Leary-Davidson says the club explores the roots of the Gothic era.

"Gothic art has been around for a long time in terms of architecture. The cathedral in France, if you saw that on the news, the Notre Dame Cathedral, that's Gothic architecture."

While celebrating culture, art, film, and much more, the students form relationships.

"Joining a club may give everyone a chance to meet new people, meet people with the same interests as you, make new friends, new memories," Goetz said.

New memories can be made from an era that goes back centuries.

