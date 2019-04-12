HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Black and Silver Brigade band is gearing up for a several performances this weekend.

Band director Jay Davis says they've had a good break, and now it's time to get back to work.

"Actually, today, we're having our marching band get back together for the first time in a little while to start preparing for the Christmas parade that we're doing in Warner Robins this weekend," said Davis.

He says it's important to get back in the swing of things. "We just keep rehearsing and working hard in class, and coming off the break, getting used to how to play their instruments again."

Being a band director wasn't Davis' first career choice.

"Actually, growing up, I wanted to be a doctor. I wanted to go into being a orthopedic surgeon, but I got into, I think, it was about 10th grade when I realize that I couldn't see myself not being in a band rehearsal, and so that kind of charted the course for what I do for my life, and I haven't regretted it a single day," said Davis.

"We have a history of superior ratings and fantastic people to lead the band and I'm so glad to be a part of it," said senior drum major Makaylee Smith.

Smith says she loves playing in the band, but being with her classmates is also really special. "Definitely messing around with all my friends and making great memories going on the band bus every Friday night. I wouldn't trade it for anything."

Band director Jay Davis says the concerts and parade are annual events they do every year.

RELATED: 2019 Main Street Macon Christmas parade rolls through downtown

RELATED: Jingle Fest kicks off the holiday season in Forsyth

RELATED: 62nd Annual Warner Robins Christmas Parade will see changes this year

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.