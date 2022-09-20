Houston County library's pollinator garden provides captivating site for kids to read

The pollinator garden was funded by the Georgia Public Library Service and other sponsors.

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — The Centerville branch of Houston County's public library has a cool garden children and family can watch while reading their favorite books.

There are plenty of books and activities you can find here at the library in Centerville.

One of those things is a pollinator garden that was funded by the Georgia Public Library Service and other sponsors.

Robyn Harris is the Youth Specialist at the library.

She says the garden is more than a place for attraction, it's a great home for butterflies.

"We were able to receive a grant for $275 to start the garden," Harris says. "The point of the pollinator garden is to have nectar plants for our pollinators and host plants that the butterflies will lay their eggs on."

That's not the only thing you can find at the library.

"Family Night is generally a night where we would have programming for families to join all together," Harris says.

Like family night, visitors of all ages can enjoy story time with Harris.

"One [book] that I found particularly popular is 'Legendborn' by Tracy Deon." Harris says.

Overall, the Centerville branch has plenty of fun story-time events you and your family can try.