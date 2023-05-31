'This program helps bridge the gaps": Houston County Schools provides free meals through summer feeding program

Director of school nutrition for Houston County Schools, Meredith Potter, says this year they expect to serve more than 300,000 meals to kids in the area.

PERRY, Ga. — When school lets out for the summer, it can leave many kids wondering what they'll have for lunch.

Starting Tuesday, Houston County began offering free meals. Perry High School is just one of three sites handing out summer meals.

The federal government funds the school nutrition program. This is the same program that provides free and discounted lunches during the school year but also free meals over the summer.

The director of school nutrition for Houston County Schools, Meredith Potter, says this year, they expect to serve more than 300,000 meals to kids in the area.

Anyone ages 18 and under, whether they are a student or not, can get their meals on Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Tuesday's meal included a chicken sandwich, pickles, an apple and milk.

One kid eating with his family said it was pretty good.

"What do you wish was in your lunch pack?" Junior Journalist Abigail Goss asked.

"A hot dog, I would say. I wish there would be a hotdog in there; that'd be nice," Perry student Thomas Eakins said.

His mom, Mandy, says the free meals greatly help their family.

"Oh, it's huge. Financially, it helps to be able to take that little bit off our grocery list every week," she said.

Potter said the program aims to fill a needed void during the summer.

"So we're very aware that children may not have access to a wide variety of food during the summer months. And so, this program helps bridge the gaps between the end of school and the beginning of school," she said.

Potter also wants to remind people to eat lunch at the pickup location. That rule was relaxed during the COVID-19 pandemic but is back this summer.

Vacation bible schools, summer camps, recreation departments and other programs for kids may also be eligible for free summer meals like these.

Please call Sybrennia James, Summer Feeding Coordinator, at 478-322-3308, Ext. 3366 to determine if your organization is eligible.

Meals will also be offered at Huntington Middle and Northside High Schools are also meal pickup locations.

Six van routes travel to neighborhoods of kids who can't make it to the pickup locations. For specific information on routes and stops, please contact Houston County School Nutrition at 478-322-3308 or email schoolnutrition@hcbe.net.