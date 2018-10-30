At Dr. Bell's Family Dentistry in Warner Robins, they know a thing or two about teeth.

"A cavity is actually caused when we have sugar and acid on the tooth," Hygienist Shawna Grant said.

Think of what causes a cavity as an equation.

"You take away any one of those, you're not gonna get the cavity," Grant said.

But come Halloween, kids may multiply what Grant considers moderation.

"Maybe one or two pieces a day, definitely not to the point where you're eating so much candy that you're getting a stomach ache," Grant explained.

Grant says when choosing candy, there are some to stay away from.

"The worst are the chewy, sticky candies -- the Laffy Taffys, the Skittles, Butterfingers are pretty bad, too."

If moderation is not in the cards, though, Dr.Bell's office has a solution.

For the fifth year, they will take part in their candy buyback program with "Operation Gratitude."

"It's been a fun way for us to recognize our troops and their families, and the things they do for our country," Dr. Alex Bell, Senior Dentist, said.

Not only does this program give back to our service men and women, but it puts cash in kids' hands.

"We pay a dollar per pound, and we normally bring in about 200 pounds a year," Bell said.

Grant says it also helps keep kids teeth a little healthier around Halloween, and says it's important to remember the "two by two" rule year round.

"You need to brush two times a day for two minutes each time, morning and night," Grant explained.

The candy buyback will be from November 1-6.

You can drop off the candy, whether you're a patient of Dr.Bell's or not, at their office located at 328 Margie Drive in Warner Robins.

