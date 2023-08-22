Here's How to Nominate Your Top Teacher

There are three different ways to send in your nomination.

MACON, Ga. — Most Central Georgia students have been back in the classroom for nearly a month.

That means they're getting to know - and hopefully - like their new teachers.

13WMAZ Junior Journalists are ready to be back in the classroom to surprise YOUR teachers! Before we can do that, we need your nominations.

Here are three ways to do it:

Send a letter

Send an email

Upload a video

We receive dozens of letters from students all over Central Georgia. Mail yours to:

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, GA 31211

If you decide you would rather send an email, please make sure you write it yourself, not a parent. Then email it to:

myteacheristops@13wmaz.com

The third way you can nominate your teacher is by uploading a video through the 13WMAZ app. First, record your video, then go to the 'Near Me' section at the bottom right corner of the app screen, and share it with us.