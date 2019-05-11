Mr. Corey Roper at Howard High School always tries to make learning fun.

"I try to incorporate news articles and stuff like that when I can," Roper said.

But, he's sure to cover the serious topics as well.

"We can talk about things like national debt or deficit, or how our government comes up with spending policies, or how interest rates are set," Roper said.

He teaches his students the importance of seeking truth.

"I think you can also just learn from both sides, and in the end it's all about learning and being informed like we all should be," said senior Torree Theodore.

His students also learn the importance of respecting others' opinions.

"If you can just take a second to put yourself in that person's shoes to understand why they would think that, then I think reaching that middle ground has more information for you to understand and for two of you to come together and understand," said senior Ben Giglio.

The importance of exercising the right to vote is also key.

"It's important to feel like, although you're just one person, your voice does matter, your vote does matter, and you have a big impact on the community," said senior Akudo Echebelem.

No matter what topic Roper is teaching, he says it's always good to go back to the basics.

"I really haven't changed my teaching methods over the years," Roper said. "You have to teach most things as they are or down the middle. If something's going on in politics, you refer to the standard in government or what the constitution says."

Roper does all of this in order to guide our future leaders. A lot of his students are either old enough to vote or just a year shy of it.

And here's a fun fact from Ballotpedia.org... Georgia was the first state to lower the voting age to 18 back in 1943.

MORE FROM JUNIOR JOURNALISTS

Not your average hay bale: ACE parents bring decorated hay bales to street side

Macon-Bibb's new solid waste director is first woman to lead department

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.