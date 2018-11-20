10-year-old Khloe Szekely has a passion for painting.

"I like to paint because you can be creative and paint what comes from your heart," she said.

This year, Khloe decided to use her talents for a bigger purpose.

"She came up with the idea and she said if you'll buy the stuff, I'll paint them and give all the money for the Angel Tree," Al Szekely, Khloe's dad said.

"Kids don't have Christmas and they need stuff for Christmas," Khloe explained.

She will sell all her paintings for $20, and give every penny to the Salvation Army's Angel Tree.

The Angel Tree helps give local families gifts and food for the holidays.

"We put the angels on the tree and their age and some suggested toys for the children and someone picks the angel and they go buy the gifts and give them to us and we go give out the gifts at Christmas time," said Sergeant James Allen, Service Center Director for the Dublin Salvation Army.

Support for Khloe poured in all Tuesday morning.

Stan Smith was one of those people and he says it's amazing to see one girl's art inspiring so many people.

"This shows that even though that she's still a young child that she is thinking of others; particularly this time of year, and that's what we all need to do," Smith said.

Khloe has already raised over $300 and hopes to raise $2,000 for the Angel Tree.

She will be selling her paintings through December 10 at The Car Lot of East Dublin located at: 806 East Jackson Street, Dublin, GA 31021

