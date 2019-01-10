HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter turned 95 Tuesday, and we wanted to celebrate his time as a Georgia peanut farmer by talking to one of our own local peanut farmers at Hardy Farms.

Ken Hardy works to harvest peanuts for his family business, just like a former President once did.

"President Carter was a peanut farmer before he got into politics, from what I understand. It's his family business and he grew up on a peanut farm," Hardy explained.

Former President Carter worked on that peanut farm back in the 1950s, but Hardy says a lot has changed since then.

"The little things you see putting water out, these pivots, that helps put water that's helped save a lot of farms when the drought gets bad," Hardy said.

"That's what's changed most, the technology," he continued.

Though the technology is much different, the most popular peanut is still the classic.

"Just the regular boiled with the salt, everybody likes that the best," Hardy said.

Those classic peanuts will get churned out through the end of October.

While putting in the hard work at the farm, Hardy says, in a nutshell, President Carter was a man to look up to.

"Jimmy Carter comes from a tiny little town, he grew up on a small farm, and look at all the accomplishments he's had over his life, the good he's done," Hardy said.

"Just goes to show if you put your mind to it anybody could do it, and you can make it happen," Hardy continued.

For three generations, Hardy Farms has put their mind to keeping their peanut farm thriving, and that's exactly what they've done.

