Jones County's 'Highway 11 Halls of Horror' to bring scary fun for all ages

The halls are in an old school in the county that features spooky surprises around every corner

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Things are about to get a little spookier in Jones County.

You can always trick or treat for Halloween, but some people really like to be scared! There's something for everyone inside the haunted halls!

Dixie Curtis started preparations on the 'Highway 11 Halls of Horror' in April, with a little help from her husband and co-organizer Mandy Handley.

"We came in the first weekend of May, and we've been working every weekend," Curtis says.

Halloween is one of her favorite times of the year.

"We're just trying to bring something to Jones County that is for all ages," Curtis says.

From small children, to the elderly -- even if you're in a wheelchair, Curtis says anyone can enjoy these halls.

"We're trying to get everybody to come out and have fun."

The haunted halls are a part of what used to be a fourth grade elementary school in Jones County.

The school closed in the 1980s, but the building can still be used for community activities.

Curtis says she's done a few haunted productions in her own yard, but this is the first year she's doing the haunted halls at the school.

Overall, you and your friends can experience the spookiness of Halloween with a surprise around every corner.