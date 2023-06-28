Former Junior Journalist returns to 13WMAZ as weather intern

You will see Malik Bryant on the air.

MACON, Ga. — A familiar face has returned to the 13WMAZ newsroom as a summer intern.

Malik Bryant was once a junior journalist but has returned to the studio as an intern with the weather team for the summer.

“Being a junior journalist feels like forever ago yet not long ago at all,” Bryant said.

Well, technically, it was only about six years ago and sure some things change. Bryant has grown into a mature, smart and charismatic young man.

But some things stay the same.

“As long as I can remember I've had a fascination with weather and so the JJ thing was just getting used to being in front of the camera. I just knew I wanted to do weather,” he said.

Now, he's back and learning his way around the weather center.

When Bryant first carried a microphone he said he was pretty shy.

“I'd go out there and I'd be like 'say something cool.' I wouldn't ask any questions,” he said. “It just feels like I'm here and I just want to get out of this as much as I can, the same thing the same thing when I was a JJ."

If history is a guide then he's got a sunny future. And you will get a chance to see his work down the road.



Bryant graduated from Northside High School where he says football and theatre also helped him set his goals in life.

But he isn't the only intern in the building.