WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One Junior Journalist took his talents to the basketball court Friday.

13WMAZ Junior Journalist Joshua Ratchford, Jr. sang the national anthem at a Warner Robins Demons basketball game -- and he killed it!

He posted a video of the performance on his Facebook page, and it's gained more than 5,500 views.

Joshua is no stranger to the camera. He has his own show on YouTube and uploads regularly, but this was his first time singing the national anthem in front of a crowd.

He loves to give back to the community, and this past holiday season, he hosted a toy drive.

The Demons won against Jonesboro in their new gym that night, 67-61.

