At Byron Middle School, students can name their favorite YouTube stars right off the tops of their heads.

"Lachlan," Jack Howard said.

His channel is full of the tricks and trades of Fortnite, a free and popular game among kids.

"My favorite is Collin Key," Milah Helms said. "He's a YouTuber that does really weird stuff and challenges," Helms continued.

These may be foreign to you, but to middle schoolers, they're fluent in the language of social media.

"He has, I don't know how many subscribers -- it's over a million," Howard explained when talking about how many people follow Lachlan's page.

To middle schoolers, these online personalities are modern-day celebrities with big time influences.

Psychologist Jean Hatte says she's seen a dramatic increase of parents coming in concerned about their child's interaction with social media.

"They're having access younger and younger, (so) the impact is even greater," said Hatte.

Hatte says too much time on social media can take away from developing crucial skills.

"The face-to-face (interaction) is so important with learning social skills, with preparing for real life, with preparing for a job," Hatte explained.

Hatte says studies show more time on social media has led to increased depression, not only for kids, but for adults.

She says it's all thanks to the altered reality social media can portray.

"Someone may be having fun during the video you're watching, but that's not an actual portrayal of what they're actually responsible for in their life," Hatte explained.

In order to merge responsibility and social media, Jeff Bell, Principal of Byron Middle, says they've implemented something called "Freedom Fridays."

"They get to go to the gym or the cafeteria lobby at school to get on the phones, take photos, get on Snap," Bell explained.

However, students only get this privilege if they complete all of their work during the week, and get their agenda signed by the teacher.

Bell says the program has been extremely successful, and helps keep kids on track without having to completely take away their tech.

Hatte says it's important to limit your child's time on social media to keep them mentally and socially growing in the right direction.

She says do not let kids binge on social media for several hours.

Hatte also recommends talking with your children about what they're watching or maybe even watch with them.

