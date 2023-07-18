Nature camp allows kids to explore the world around them

MACON, Ga. — Summer camps of all types are going on right now – from STEM to music to sports. At one camp, Children are learning about the wonderful world of nature.
Here at nature camp, kids aren't just learning about the natural world, they're exploring it.
“Out here they get to play freely, they learn about insects and bugs and trees,” Owner Dawn Willis said. “They get to play like children really should be playing in the outdoors.”
Naturally Nurture Nature Camp is on Thomaston Road in Macon.
On top of owning the camp, Willis is also the school and camp's lead teacher.
“They get to learn about amphibians,” Willis said. “We find turtles all the time. We find frogs.”
This style of summer camp is particularly popular in Europe, the camps website says. In Europe, parents believe that preparing for school means developing social-emotional and motor skills first–academics follow later.
"Focus is on social-emotional and physical development in a 100% outdoor, natural setting," the website says.
They say "Forest Kindergarten” is a form of early childhood education based on the German model of waldkindergartens or “forest preschool.” Children learn in a natural environment with experienced adults who support their self-initiated play and discovery.
Campers journey daily through creeks, meadows and the hickory/oak forest. Some days include tracking animals, listening to birds and building shelters.
“They have named all of the places that they like to go here on the property. They have the climbing tree, rock city, we have the water fall, the dirt bridge,” Willis said. “So they have special places they like to go. When I ask if they want to go on a picnic, they can tell me what part of the property they want to go on.”
If you want to register your child, nature camp runs all the way through the month of August. You can sign up on their website.