Nature camp allows kids to explore the world around them

With the abundance of camps out there, one camp in Bibb County offers kids the chance to engage with the wonders of nature.

Here at nature camp, kids aren't just learning about the natural world, they're exploring it.



“Out here they get to play freely, they learn about insects and bugs and trees,” Owner Dawn Willis said. “They get to play like children really should be playing in the outdoors.”



Naturally Nurture Nature Camp is on Thomaston Road in Macon.



On top of owning the camp, Willis is also the school and camp's lead teacher.



“They get to learn about amphibians,” Willis said. “We find turtles all the time. We find frogs.”

This style of summer camp is particularly popular in Europe, the camps website says. In Europe, parents believe that preparing for school means developing social-emotional and motor skills first–academics follow later.

"Focus is on social-emotional and physical development in a 100% outdoor, natural setting," the website says.

They say "Forest Kindergarten” is a form of early childhood education based on the German model of waldkindergartens or “forest preschool.” Children learn in a natural environment with experienced adults who support their self-initiated play and discovery.