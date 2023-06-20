Macon summer camp creating next generation of artists for almost 50 years

The Creative Alternative in Macon has been offering art classes and music lessons since 1976.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Summertime means summer camps for kids!

There are lots of options out there but one camp in Macon has been producing budding young artists for decades.

The Creative Alternative in Macon has been offering art classes and music lessons since 1976 – nearly fifty years!

And this summer is no different.

Brooks Dantzler started The Creative Alternative because she wanted to have a safe space for children to learn about making all kinds of art.

When you look around the space you'll see art everywhere and most of it is made by kids.

Art camps run every week this summer and this week's theme is living treasures.

Hasley Myrick focused on a living treasure she loves - her new kitten pearl.

“I'm just trying to make a sculpture of her and she's really cute. I'm still working on the fur, but I'll get to it soon,” she said.

Camper Ava Rosser started work on Monday making a likeness of her chihuahua Lulu.

“She thinks she owns the house, and just sleeps on everything,” she said.

Camp art and music teacher Kelley Dixson says the process of making art is way more important than the final product.

She says anyone can create art.

“Yes, everybody should do art, everybody should do something creative in their lives because you don't have to do it for money, you don't have to do it for fame, you don't have to be perfect at it because, exactly, because there's so many different kinds of art, there's always somebody who likes what you do,” Dixson said.