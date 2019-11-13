MACON, Ga. — The Washington Memorial Library offers way more than just books.

"We want to be able to empower people in middle Georgia to not just be consumers of technology, but also have an understanding of technology and be able to understand it themselves," Jeanne Peloquin, Marketing Coordinator for Middle Georgia Regional Library said.

The technology that the library offers helps keep people up to date on our ever growing cyber-society.

"We are teaching concepts like computational thinking, coding, robotics, and other skills that will really help you and other students in the 21st century," Peloquin said.

This week, they plan to fire even more circuits by going "all hands on tech" for their technology petting zoo.

The petting zoo allows people to come in and learn how to use new technology.

"'Bloxels' let you code your own video game and play it, and everyone, of course, is really excited about virtual reality right now, and this is a great way for people to come in and find out why it's so cool and what they can really learn from it," Peloquin said.

The library is also offering classes for people to learn how to 3D print, scan, and take 360-degree photos.

The class schedule is as follows:

A 3D scanning class: Tuesday, November 12 at 6 p.m.

3D printing class: Wednesday, November 13 at 6 p.m.

A Google Streetview class (360-degree photos) : Saturday, November 16 at 3 p.m.

Peloquin says events like this will help recharge our tech giants of tomorrow.

"Technology now is a wide, open field of opportunity, and it is the students who are learning today and who are going to be able to decide where it goes in the future."

The tech petting zoo will be open as long as the library is open from Tuesday, November 12th through Saturday December 16th.

Peloquin recommends that people come at least an hour before the library closes in order to take full advantage of all the technology.

