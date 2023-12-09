Mercer Theatre taking Alice in Wonderland to Tattnall Square Park

Catch a little bit of "Wonderland" in Tattnall Square Park Sept. 21 through Sept. 23 as Mercer Theatre puts on "Alice in Wonderland." Showtime is 10 a.m.

MACON, Ga. — In Tattnall Square Park, you'll find pickle ball courts, a soccer field and a playground. But next week, you can take a trip someplace special: to Wonderland!

Mercer University Theatre will present an outdoor version of the children's classic "Alice in Wonderland" at Tattnall Square Park.

We caught up with director and Mercer theater professor Scot Mann to find out why they are taking "Alice" on the road.

“It's the accessibility and it's also, Alice in Wonderland just lends itself to having it be this sort of experience,” Mann said. “Since Alice talked so much about being in the garden and that basically Wonderland is a garden at the center of the earth.”



But while it fits within the show, Mann says putting on a play in the park brings a different set of challenges.



“Sound is certainly a challenge. We have mics to make sure that our actors will be heard,” Mann said. “And then there's the challenge of trucking everything out there, getting everything back but we've become really good at that.”



Not only are there challenges for the director, but the actors need to prepare a little differently for the show.

Actor Luke Walker, who plays the Mad Hatter, says that you have to adapt to the space.



“You know when you're outside in a big open field you have to use every bit of space that you're given.” Walker said. “You have to use every little moment and every step has to be big so all those 300 kids back there can see it all the way in the back.”