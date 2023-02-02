My Teacher is Tops: Mrs. Halie Seitz at Hubbard Elementary

Mrs. Seitz is a fifth grade reading and social studies teacher at Hubbard Elementary.

FORSYTH, Ga. — At Hubbard Elementary in Monroe County, one educator puts the fun in fundamentals while teaching her students grammar.

Mrs. Halie Seitz is this weeks my teacher is tops.

Mrs. Seitz is a fifth grade reading and social studies teacher at Hubbard Elementary. She's been teaching for four years.

She says she became a teacher to make meaningful connections with students. Her favorite thing about teaching is supporting her students in and out of the classroom.

And she loves her fifth grade students.

The student who nominated Mrs. Seitz, Ava Kale, was out sick. So, Mrs. Seitz read the letter herself.

"I think my teacher is tops because she always puts her students first and when we are sad or frustrated she finds a great way to cheer us up," Ava said in her letter.

Mrs. Seitz says it is amazing to be nominated in my teacher is tops.

"I love each of my students and just to be able to build relationships with them, that's the reason I'm a teacher," she said.

Mrs. Seitz says that she loves each of her students.

"Something special about my fifth graders is that they are learning more about themselves in fifth grade and learning what their interests are and seeing that come out throughout the year is very exciting. Each of them are special," she said.

Congratulations Mrs. Seitz!

