IRWINTON, Ga. — Mrs. Connie Thornton teaches math and science to her 3rd grade students at Wilkinson County Primary School.

Thornton has been teaching for eight years.

Her favorite part of teaching is when her students start to believe in themselves.

RELATED: My Teacher is Tops: Meagan Kautz

She was nominated by former student Trinity Tucker.

Tucker wrote to Thornton,"You opened my eyes to what I could be and do in a way I never thought possible."

Tucker said that Mrs. Thornton changed how she looked at school.

"I hated school and didn't think I would ever understand math, but now, I feel confident," says Tucker.

Congratulations on being the tops, Mrs. Thornton!

RELATED: My Teacher is Tops: Cissie Johns

We want to hear from you. Send in a one-page, handwritten letter to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, Ga. 31210

We could be at your school next!