Daerzio Harris teaches fifth grade math and social studies at Jeffersonville Elementary.

He's been teaching for 10 years, with three of them at Jeffersonville.

He says his favorite part about teaching is being able to cultivate students' minds.

"I like to see them learn something they've never learned before," Harris said.

Ashlyn Bennett is one of Harris' students and she says his humor makes him a top teacher.

"He does funny faces to make us laugh," she said.

She also says he makes math a lot easier to understand.

"He puts on music to help us do math when we don't get it," she continued.

Congratulations Mr. Harris!

