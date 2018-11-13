Mrs.Elly Worsham teaches 5th grade at John Hancock Academy in Hancock County.

Worsham has been teaching since 2008, and even won My Teacher is Tops that year.

This is her first year teaching at John Hancock where she again won over her students.

Worsham says teaching is all about forming relationships.

"I love teaching to where I can actually get to know the kids on a personal level," Worsham said..

She says it's this kind of connection that makes a difference.

"I get to know them and feel like I made an impact on them on a personal level, I really like that."

Two of Worsham's students, Ella Baucom and Haven Brennan, wrote in about their wonderful teacher and explained why they think she's tops.

"Mrs. Elly is the best teacher I have ever had. I love Mrs.Elly," Brennan said.

"She is the best teacher ever, she makes us laugh all of the time, she makes learning fun, even math," Baucom said.

