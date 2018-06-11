Mrs. Kaitlin Bryant teaches 3rd grade at Parkwood Elementary in Warner Robins.

Bryant has been teaching for 11 years, 4 of them at Parkwood.

"I love every single day of it," Bryant said.

She says the kids are the ones who make her job so wonderful.

"The relationships you build with these children, and they really make a lasting imprint on your heart every day, and it just fills me up," Bryant said.

Her student Carmen Cosby wrote in about her teacher and explained why she thinks Mrs.Bryant is tops.

"Mrs. Bryant is very nice. She makes school more fun in math when we do time tables," Cosby said.

She says Mrs. Bryant also treats them with some TV sometimes.

"We watch cartoons -- Bugs Bunny and the duck, too," Cosby said.

Congratulations again to Mrs.Kaitlin Bryant!

We want to hear from you!

Send a one page, handwritten letter to:

My Teacher's Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, Ga. 31210

We could be at your school next!

© 2018 WMAZ