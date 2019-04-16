MACON, Ga. — Keondra Hill is a 4th grade math teacher at Porter Elementary.

Although it's her first year teaching, her students say she makes math problems fun and celebrates with them when they get an answer correct.

Hill was nominated by Evann Petway. She says, "One time, she danced in front of the whole school! My teacher is also fun because sometimes, when we get questions right, she lets us do a victory dance and she also dances with us."

