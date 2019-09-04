MACON, Ga. — Krystynna Wood teaches sixth grade English language arts to her students at Clifton Ridge Middle School.

Wood has been teaching for five years. Her favorite part about teaching is watching her students improve.

"My ultimate goal is to show my kids how awesome they are," said Wood.

Wood was nominated by sixth grade student, Taysean Sutton.

"She motivates students to do their best and to not feel bad when we give up," wrote Sutton. "It makes me feel good to know that she is one of teacher to depend on if you need help."

