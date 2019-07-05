PERRY, Ga. — Mary Stewart teaches math to students in kindergarten all the way up to 5th grade at Langston Road Elementary School.

"You build a relationship and the relationship carries over into encouraging them to continue," says Stewart. "No matter how hard it gets for them, they've got somebody in their corner."

Being named top teacher means a lot to Stewart for many reasons. Stewart was nominated by her grandson Carson Smith.

"I really think that she has been a very good teacher for this school and she has helped so many kids learn how to do math," says Smith.

After 39 years of helping students like her grandson learn math, Stewart will be retiring from teaching this year.

"I'll miss the students and getting to see them year after year," says Stewart. "You become family. You pray for the best for each of your students and teachers."

Stewart says that the best part of her career has been watching her students grow and interacting with people.

