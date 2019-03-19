Mrs. Meagan Kautz teaches 4th grade Math, Science, and Social Studies at Lake Joy Elementary School.

Before teaching in Georgia, Kautz taught elementary education in England after her husband's military career moved them there.

That's where she met and taught Avery Huber in 1st and 3rd grade. But their relationship didn't end there. "Avery, her family is military, and they got an assignment to Georgia," Kautz said.

RELATED: My Teacher is Tops: Cissie Johns

Kautz says she makes sure parents know her students mean more than just seats in a classroom. "It's really important to me that my families always know that I will keep up with their kiddos if they want to keep me informed on the amazing things they're doing and the achievements they're doing."

Avery Huber is in 5th grade at Bonaire Elementary just a few miles up the road, and she says Mrs. Kautz is the best teacher she's ever had.

"She's the kind of person that lights up any room the second she walks in," Huber said.

Huber remembers back to her first day of school in England.

"I still remember the day so clearly when she took me by the hand and walked me into her 1st grade classroom. I was so nervous, but when she took my hand, she helped calm me. From that moment up until now, she has always stood by my side and been my biggest cheerleader."

Huber says it's no accident they ended up back in the same place. "I can't help but think that our lives were brought together here in Georgia for a reason."

RELATED: My Teacher is Tops: Rozina Brown

Kautz says she believes in all her students, past and present.

"You know I will always believe in you, and when you do amazing things in your life, you just remember your 4th grade teacher," Kautz said.

Congratulations, Mrs.Kautz!

We want to hear from you!

Send in a one-page, handwritten letter to:

My Teacher's Tops

1314 Gray Highway, Macon, Ga. 31211

We could be at your school next!