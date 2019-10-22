MACON, Ga. — Martha Burnett has been at Mount de Sales for 15 years, but has been a teacher for five.

She teaches eighth grade Religion and Language Arts, and says her favorite part about teaching is her kids.

"These people, all of these faces, look at these faces," Burnett said pointing at her classroom full of students.

Mackenna Main wrote in about Burnett.

She says that she always comes to school with a bright and shining face.

"Every day Mrs. Barrett has a smile on her face and she is always excited to teach each class with such pleasure," Main said.

She said Barrett not only supports them in their tough eighth grade year, but she also supports her students outside of the classroom.

"Off campus, she shows great school pride at our football games," Main said.

Congratulations Mrs. Barrett!

Do you have a top teacher? We want to hear from you.

Send a one-page, handwritten letter to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, GA 31211

You can also now send an email to news@13wmaz.com telling us about your awesome teacher.

Be sure to include your teacher's name, school, and parent contact in the email.

MORE MY TEACHER IS TOPS

My Teacher is Tops: Christy Jones

My Teacher is Tops: Samantha Williams

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.