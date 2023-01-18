My Teacher is Tops: Mrs. Carrie McNair at Perdue Elementary in Warner Robins

Mrs. McNair has taught in Houston County schools for 21 years and nearly a decade at Perdue Elementary.

At Perdue Elementary one fifth grader says her teacher puts a smile on her face every day.

Carrie McNair is a 5th grade teacher at Perdue Elementary.

She's taught in Houston County schools for 21 years and nearly a decade at Perdue Elementary.

She's definitely making an impact - this is her second my teacher is tops win!

Mrs. McNair says she loves so many things about teaching but if she had to pick her favorite it's hands on learning and the fact that everyday is different.

She says she learns more from her students than they learn from her.

Students like Alyssa Ashley say Mrs. Mcnair makes learning fun!

“She is kind and caring. She isn’t strict like other teachers. She always finds a way to make someone smile, that’s why I think Mrs. McNair should be my teacher is tops,” Alyssa said.

All of her students say Mrs. McNair loves social studies.

“They know that one. They know i get really into social studies, I’m that history nerd,” McNair said.

Congratulations Mrs. McNair.

