My Teacher is Tops: Mrs. Rachel Popham at Crawford County Highschool

Mrs. Popham will help you with any problem you bring her, and leave you with a good laugh whether you ask for it or not.

ROBERTA, Ga. — This Valentine's Day, Junior Journalist Saybel Shuster headed down to Roberta as we congratulated Mrs. Rachel Popham on being this week's My Teacher is Tops!

Mrs. Popham is the health sciences teacher at Crawford County High School, and even though she's only been teaching there for three years, her impact has left a mark on those she has taught already.

Popham says what makes teaching high-schoolers special is that everyday is so different.

"So they're almost like elementary kids, but they're bigger so we get along better, and just the bonds that we're able to create. Because they're older, and they're going through life things, so I just like to be able to be a listening ear or whatever they need," Popham said.

Bailey Carreker, the nominating student, said there's no teacher more deserving.

At the beginning of the school year, Mrs. Popham was so sick she missed the first month, but when she returned her presence was immediately felt by the students and faculty.

She was organizing activities for numerous events and did it all with a smile on her face, even when she was in pain at times.

"This just goes to show how much Mrs. Popham cares for her students and how extremely selfless she is," Carreker said.

Congratulations, Mrs. Popham!

