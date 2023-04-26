My Teacher is Tops: Ms. Chelsey Asbell at Clifton Ridge Middle School

She really knows what "matters" to her students, and they love learning science from her.

MACON, Ga. — To recognize this week's My Teacher is Tops, we went right down the road to Clifton Ridge Middle School to surprise one very special 8th grade science teacher.

Mrs. Chelsey Asbell has been teaching for 15 years, and has spent 8 of them at Clifton Ridge.

She really knows what "matters" to her students, and they love learning science from her.

She says she loves all her 8th grade students, and she says she likes the community and culture at her school.

Three of her students teamed up to nominate her and they all expressed how she is like a second mom and best friend at school.

"From the moment I started Clifton Ridge in October of 2022, I knew there was something special about Mrs. Asbell. She is the best in the school. She loves her students, and her students love her back," Joy Ballew said.

Joy inspired two other students to write about Mrs. Asbell as well, and share why they love her.

"Mrs. Asbell has impacted so many student's lives since a lot of us came to 8th grade at Clifton Ridge Middle School. Mrs. Asbell is caring and nice and lets us joke around when we get our work done," Lacie Mayo said.

"She's the sweetest, most kindest, wholesome teacher I know. She's very open about everything, and she has helped me through so much this year, not only as a teacher but as a second mother. In my opinion, I think everybody needs an Asbell in their life," Emma Graham said.

It sounds like Mrs. Asbell's students have a lot of love for her!

Congratulations, Ms. Asbell!

