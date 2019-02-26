MACON, Ga. — Nancy Massey teaches sixth grade life science, Bible, and geography at First Presbyterian Day School in Macon.

Massey has been teaching for 24 years and says she loves seeing her students grow and learn.

"I love it when the light bulb goes off in their head, they have that 'ah hah' moment," Massey said.

Her student Mary Jane Bateman wrote in about her awesome teacher, describing how Massey gives everyone hugs during the school day.

She also wrote this about why she thinks Massey is a top teacher:

"Mrs. Massey by far is the kindest teacher and woman I have ever met," Bateman said. "She makes learning fun and is very understanding, I truly love Mrs. Massey's personality and loving spirit. She is a true gift from God."

