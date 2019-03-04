DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Paul Meadows teaches sixth grade social studies, while also being a Bible studies teacher and P.E coach at Fullington Academy.

Meadows has been teaching for 17 years, but this is his first year at Fullington.

He says his favorite part about teaching is his students.

"It's like not going to work every day, I look forward to getting here and being with the students all day," Meadows said.

He says his goal is to make sure his students take their joy for knowledge with them even when he is no longer their teacher.

"I hope to be a positive influence on the students so they can be lifetime learners," Meadows said.

Haylee Hatcher wrote in about Dr. Meadows and this is why she thinks he is tops.

"He brings a Biblical perspective to each history lesson," Hatcher continued, "Dr. Meadows makes each student feel special in the classroom; he is energetic and has a great personality."

