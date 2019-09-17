CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Mrs. Samantha Williams teaches fourth grade at Centerville Elementary School.

She has been teaching for seven years -- three years in pre-K and four in fourth grade.

She says her favorite part about teaching is that she gets a unique group of kids every year to teach and learn from.

And on Tuesday, Junior Journalist Jackson Eubanks surprised her after student Sophia King wrote us a letter telling us why Williams is a top teacher.

"There's always room to grow in teaching, you always have to adapt to what your students need each year," Williams said. "I love getting to know my students every year, every class is a little bit different."

King also said Williams brings in a good balance of work and fun.

"We love her because she is kind. She shows us pictures of her dogs and let's us play in the afternoon. She helps us if we need it," King read.

Congratulations again Mrs. Williams!

Do you have a top teacher? We want to hear from you!

Send a one page, hand-written letter to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, Ga. 31211

We could be at your school next, and remember, neatness counts!

