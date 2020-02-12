Parkwood Elementary student Scyler Coleman wrote a letter to 13WMAZ to tell us all about her teacher, Mrs. Sheri Shaw.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — This week's "My Teacher is Tops" winner had no idea we were taking over her Zoom class Tuesday morning.

Parkwood Elementary student Scyler Coleman wrote a letter to tell us all about her Top Teacher, Mrs. Sheri Shaw.

Mrs. Shaw has been teaching for 26 years -- Pre-K through 8th grade -- but this year is her first time teaching fourth grade and online.

She received her certificate from Parkwood Principal Greg Peavy.

Scyler has never actually met Mrs. Shaw in person, but she feels a strong connection to her, "Because I knew it would make her happy, and I love her."

Mrs. Shaw is one of Central Georgia's teachers who are making a difference even while teaching online -- she even went right back to her math lesson after being surprised by the award!

