Sherry Minor teaches 4th grade at Porter Elementary in Bibb County and has been teaching all of her 27 years there.

She says interacting with the students is her favorite part about teaching.

"I want their day to be fun and enjoyable, but I also want them to understand that they have to learn," Minor said.

She says she tries to make the classroom an enjoyable place to be.

"Learning is not always grinding, grinding, grinding -- they can have fun learning," Minor said.

Michaela Timm wrote in about Minor and this is why she thinks she's tops.

"She's funny and silly, when something goes wrong says, 'Seriously?' and 'sassafras,' and during our testing she encourages us," Timm said.

She says that she looks forward to going to Ms.Minor's class every day.

"She is the sweetest teacher I ever had in this whole school. I love my teacher so much," Timm said.

Congratulations, Mrs.Minor on being this week's My Teacher's Tops!

