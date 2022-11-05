My Teacher is Tops: Tim Quigley at Wheeler County High

Band students at Wheeler County High School say they want to celebrate their band director, who is turning his students into musical geniuses.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHEELER COUNTY, Ga. — The end of the school year is a busy time with important tests, award ceremonies, and graduations, and concerts.

Band students at Wheeler County High School say they also want to celebrate their band director, who is turning his students into musical geniuses.

Tim Quigley has only been at Wheeler County High School for three years. However, he is making more than just a musical impact on his students.

Quigley says it's been really fun watching his students grow in their love of music.

Lindsey Vinson and Bridgette Worth teamed up to write the letter nominating Quigley on the behalf of the band. They say he has dedicated so much of his time and talent to them and they will never forget it.

"He will be retiring at the end of this year and before he goes, we would like to see him get the recognition he deserves," said Vinson.

"He strives every day to make us the best band we can be. He even gives us his time off to focus on us," said Worth.

"It's nice that they notice the difference and these kids are like sponges -- since I've been here, they've soaked up everything I've given them and it's been a lot of fun," said Quigley.

Do you have an amazing teacher? We want to honor them.

Text or email us a letter to 478-752-1309 and tell us why they are a top teacher, or you can mail a letter to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, GA 31211