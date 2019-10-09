MACON, Ga. — Every week, we shine a spotlight on teachers who make a difference in the lives of their students.

Just a small stack of letters have come in nominating teachers for My Teacher is Tops, but we know there are a lot of great teachers out there.

Here are a few things to remember when writing your letter:

It has to be hand-written and one page long. The author must include what school she goes to. We can't surprise your teacher if we can't find her!

So remember these tips and get busy writing! We could surprise your teacher soon!

To nominate your teacher send a one-page, hand-written letter to 1314 Gray Highway, Macon GA 31211.

Remember to include your name, your teacher's name, and the name of your school.

We can't wait to hear all about your amazing teachers!

