BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Tonya Tripp teaches third grade at Bleckley County Elementary. It was not one but three of Mrs. Tripp's former students who surprised her with the "My Teacher is Tops" award.

Keira Nguyen, Lexi Wade, and Anna Hitchcock each wrote a letter about Mrs. Tripp last Spring right before schools went virtual. They read their letters to their teacher, explaining how much she means to them. Having taught for nearly 15 years, Mrs. Tripp says connecting with her students is a primary goal.

"Every morning when I wake up, I want them to know that when I come to school, that I'm here for them and that I love them, and I want them to know that I'm gonna take care of them and that I'm going to provide them the best education I can while they are with me in the classroom," Tripp said.

