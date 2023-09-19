Northeast's J-ROTC students learn a whole lot about leadership | Junior Journalist

Not only does it build skills, but team building as well. Students in the program also encourage others to be a part of it.



“I would tell them to join. It's a fun program,” Cadet Lt. Col. Kadmiel Mensah said. “I would say it's the best program in the school. Because I've had experience with other programs and this program's more organized and we get stuff done.”



Instructor Lt. Col. Greg Brown says there are so many benefits to the program.



“What we do is we wanna make students better citizens,” Brown said. “So we work very hard to get those kids to understand the importance of doing what they're supposed to do in the classroom, which also prepares them for what they need to do when they become adults as well.”



He became an instructor 7 years ago, and he says that education calls to him.



“I spent 31 years in the service. I knew that I wanted to get into education,” Brown said. “So I was working towards that with my degrees while I was there. And I was excited to have an opportunity to come here in Macon and work with Junior ROTC kids.”



There are more than 1,700 army JROTC programs in the United States serving more than 500,000 students.