PERRY, Ga. — The Paso Fino Horse Association is holding its national championship show at the Georgia National Fairgrounds this week, and Junior Journalist Jackson Eubanks was in attendance Tuesday.

As 13-year-old Abby Laney saddles up to compete, she says it’s a feeling unlike any other.

“It feels really exhilarating, like the power behind them is really powerful and it feels really good,” she said.

That power is coming from a horse with a peculiar trait.

“They have a four-beat lateral gait that allows them to really make the ride smooth and absorb all that motion. The rider can basically glide through, so as a rider, you’re comfortable,” said Paso Fino Horse Association vice president Jose Colon.

Paso Fino horses make everyone want to gallup in and see their unique gait on a wooden board. It’s a key part of the competition.

It shows the audience and judges the cadence and rhythm of the gait, and riders come from all over the world.

“We have people coming from all over the United States, Puerto Rico and Colombia just to be here,” he said.

They serve as competition to Laney, who has made her way into the winner’s circle more than once.

“I’ve won multiple national championships and I’ve won one Grand National Championship,” she said.

And she hopes to do it again this week. The championship is held inside Reaves Arena and runs through Saturday, Sept 21. It’s free for spectators.

