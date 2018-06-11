From the moment the polls opened, people flooded in to cast their ballots at precinct three in Peach County.

"It's been constant since 7 this morning," Sylvia Malone, precinct manager said.

But for Junior Journalist Braylin Edwards, he has to wait several years to be a part of that crowd.

For now, he has to look up to people like his mom for advice.

"What she told me was is that voting is a crucial, crucial, crucial part of being an American," Edwards said.

Ashland Royer is a first-time voter, and agrees that voting is an important right to exercise.

"You can't really write laws and stuff, but the politicians can write the laws, so you should vote to try to put who you want to write the laws in place to help you out," Royer explained.

Royer was among many who came to make their voices heard, including 82-year-old Catherine Jackson, who has been voting in every election since she was 18.

"When you get 18, if we still have the right, you vote because it gives you a right to speak your opinion," Jackson said.

Jackson was among other voters who know voting is a right, not just a privilege.

"Vote because it gives us a voice in the community in the government," Fort Valley State University senior Raymond Mobley said.

"People fought for us to come out here and vote, so I am going to come out here and vote," FVSU senior Sydney Johnson explained.

People coming to cast their ballots also came with advice for future generations of voters.

"Don't go based off what everyone else says, or the people you're around," Johnson said.

"It's our obligation and our responsibility to go vote and get our voice out there in order for us to see a change in the world, in your world, in your community," Mobley advised.

"Vote for what you feel that's going to help us as people," Jackson said.

To inspire the youth to, one day, make their voices heard.

For future elections, you can actually bring children with you to the polls, and make it a learning experience!

© 2018 WMAZ