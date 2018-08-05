Junior Journalist Layla Floyd went to the Perry Museum to hear more about its history.

It’s a place to find old postcards, even though there wasn’t a post office.

“There was no need for a post office in Perry because the population was so few,” said museum director Ellie Loudermilk.”

It’s also a place to learn about war heroes.

“We have heroes from every war since the Revolutionary War buried here in Houston County,” said Loudermilk.

Every corner in the museum holds pieces of the past, including some that made it to the big screen.

“Of interest with the education system is the movie Remember the Titans. We have this poster [from when] the Perry High School Band was the band in that movie,” said Loudermilk.

The purpose of the museum is to entertain and educate all who walk through its doors.

“I think that if people know their history, they will appreciate their locale and they’ll also appreciate some of the sacrifices that came from the people before them,” said Loudermilk.

But you can do more than touch a piece of history at the museum, you can also hop on a tram to tour through the town and learn about legacies.

“You don’t know where you’re going if you don’t know where you’ve been,” said coordinator of Main Street of Perry, Catherine Edgemon.

It’s the 5th year of the tram tours. The third and final tour in Perry will take place on Thursday, May 24 at 5:30 p.m.

Space is limited, so reservations are required.

To make a reservation, call Catherine Edgemon at 478-988-2758.

© 2018 WMAZ