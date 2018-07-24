This weekend, the 2018 Barrel Racing World Championship will wrap up at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter.

Competitors and their horses are here from across the country, trying to clock the fastest ride times.

17-year-old Chloe Neff may look like every other competitor while gearing up to go, but before bracing the barrels, she has to face a unique obstacle.

"I have brachial plexus in my left arm, which means that I have a torn nerve in my left arm," Neff said.

This torn nerve gives her limited mobility in her left arm, but she still tacks and gets on her horse all on her own.

Neff says her disability disappears when she gets on her horse.

"You're just focused on what you're doing, you don't hear anything else."

Chloe sped into the ring with confidence, but you would never know she faced an extra obstacle in the ring.

A last minute injury for her own horse meant she was actually riding a horse she had never ridden before.

Out of the kindness of a youth rider, Staci Alesandro, Neff was still able to compete.

Chloe's mom Judy says it's moments like these when Chloe really makes her proud.

"I cried my heart out because I know how hard this event is for her," Judy Neff said.

And not only does she make her mom proud, but her best friend and teammate, Madison Garan, too.

"She inspires me because I can't even imagine how hard it is for her sometimes to do some of the things she does," Garan said.

She barrels past her disability, becoming a role model in the ring.

"Try anything you want to try, because you never know what will come out of it, " Neff advised, "I never thought that i would be in the world championships, but here I am."

Chloe will compete again Thursday, and the competition wraps up Saturday. Best of luck, Chloe!

