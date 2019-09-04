GRAY, Ga. — Malcolm Mitchell is well known for a lot of things: playing football for the University of Georgia and winning the Super Bowl LI with the New England Patriots.

However, the former NFL wide receiver is more than just football. In 2016, Mitchell became an author with his children's book, "The Magician's Hat."

On Tuesday, Mitchell read his book to kids at several elementary schools including Dames Ferry Elementary in Jones County.

In addition to hearing from Mitchell, students also watched a real magician perform.

"My book is about kids learning to understand the importance of reading," said Mitchell. "That through reading, they can become whatever they want to be."

The book tells the story of a magician whose magic hat shows kids they can do anything with the help of books.

The Valdosta native used to struggle with reading himself but grew to love it.

"When you're able to read, you're able to give yourself opportunities to do anything you want," said Mitchell. "I think it's important to have that especially in low-income communities where you don't see much."

Since writing his book, Mitchell has visited several schools to encourage kids to read with his 'Read with Malcolm' literacy initiative.

"Just getting in contact with any kids to help share the message is something I enjoy," said Mitchell.

Now, Mitchell is looking forward to writing his second book.