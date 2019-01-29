MACON, Ga. — East Laurens Elementary School co-teacher Julie Bailey is setting the bar high for motivating her students.

On Jan. 29, University of Missouri football player Tavon Ross read to children in Bailey's special needs class.

"It's something to give back," says Ross. "I would have enjoyed somebody talking to me that's already been through it."

Bailey personally arranged for Ross to meet with her students, and it's not the first time she has brought in outside help to motivate her students.

Earlier this year, Bailey encouraged one of her students to write letters to his favorite athletes, including Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.

"He did his research on Freddie Freeman and he wrote him a letter with hopes of Freddie writing him back and he did get a letter, but he also got a video," says Bailey.

The extra work Bailey has done for her students has made a lasting impact at East Laurens Elementary.

"Bailey is a rock star here," says Principal Kelly Dean. "She does a good job with our kids and I think she's really making them comfortable with what they're learning and gives them confidence."

After teaching for 26 years, Bailey's main motivation is that her students understand the value in learning.

"I want the kids to know that reading goes beyond the classroom," says Bailey. "I just want them to be able to make a difference."