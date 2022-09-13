Take a trip back in time with communication exhibit at Macon's Museum of Arts and Sciences

Museum leaders are working with partners to make some exhibits accessible to children who are vision-impaired.

MACON, Ga. — There are a lot of things to see and learn about at Macon's Museum of Arts and Sciences.

You can learn everything from geography to where your favorite video games come from.

Jay Batcha has worked at the museum for seven years. He specializes in rocks and fossils. Summer 2022, he presented a new exhibit that is all about the evolution of communication.

Batcha demonstrated how the telegraphs are used for Morse code to send messages to the receiver.

"Telegraphs were the first way we communicated electronically," Batcha says.

Did you know smartphones are made from special material?

"The main thing that comes out of the United States is industrial sand, which is quartz," Batcha says.

Director of Education Kimberly Novak showed us a tactile exhibit that was co-created by students at the Academy for the Blind.

"As you feel the different layers of the atmosphere, it also includes some structures that were made with a 3D printer," Novak explains.

The museum also holds the only "Science on a Sphere" in the state of Georgia.