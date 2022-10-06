The search is on for 13WMAZ's next crew of Junior Journalists

Dozens of smart and talented young people tried out the last time we held auditions in 2019.

MACON, Ga. — It’s that time again…

After three years, we’re starting the search for our next group of Junior Journalists!

13WMAZ team members interview kids and then they're scored based on how they interact and show their personality.

First round auditions are scheduled for Tuesday, June 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Museum of Aviation on Heritage Boulevard in Warner Robins. Can’t make the first one?

There will be another first round audition on Thursday, July 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Museum of Arts & Sciences on Forsyth Road in Macon.

The first round narrows it down to the top 40 or so kids, and then a community panel of judges give the final scores. The top scorers will become our next team of 10 JJs.

Auditions are open to students with birthdays between Aug. 1, 2009 and Aug. 1, 2012. That means you must be 10 by Aug. 1 of this year, but not turn 13 before then.

You’ll also need to bring proof of residence, like a mortgage statement or utility bill, so we know you live in the 13WMAZ viewing area.