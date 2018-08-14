Kristen Gilbert and Helen O'Dell are two high school juniors with a bond as permanent as ink.

"She's one of my lifelong best friends, and I'm really proud of her," Helen O'Dell said about Kristen Gilbert.

Now, after submitting their work to a nationwide competition put on by the American Library of Poetry, the two are published authors.

Gilbert has written poetry since she was nine, and now, her poem, "Train of Thought," has her writing author on her resume.

"This poem is about the time in my life when I was bullied and it made me really insecure," Gilbert said.

Gilbert says she's honored to win, but the win was still bittersweet.

"The fact that I was getting published was good, but just that it was a sore subject was the bitter part about it," Gilbert said.

Helen O'Dell entered the competition for a similar reason, hoping her words from her poem, "Look," can now be a source of wisdom for others.

Her poem is about not defining self-worth based on others' appearances.

"When I look at your blue eyes, I'm reminded of all of the tears that come out of mine. When I at look at your perfect skin, I'm reminded of my blemishes," O'Dell read.

It's the imperfection of poetry, O'Dell says, that makes it the perfect form of expression.

"It's a chance for you to just let it all out," O'Dell continued, "You don't have to be good at it or anything, you just have to know how to write."

Write is what the two ladies did. Now, they're writing could be someone's next read.

The American Library of Poetry contest is open until August 18. For rules and submission info, visit their website.

