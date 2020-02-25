WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — This week, we surprised one top teacher who sees Wilkinson County as a part of her family.

Paula Kimble was born and raised in Wilkinson and has taught there for all 28 years of her career.

"It's unusual now to have someone stay in the same school system, but I consider this home," says Kimble.

Mrs. Kimble has taught all subjects and grades, besides middle school. She is currently teaching fourth grade English and Social Studies at Wilkinson County Elementary School.

She was nominated by student DeMarcus Tucker. Over the years, Kimble taught Tucker along with all of his siblings.

In his letter, Tucker said, "My brother said 'You are going to love Mrs. Kimble.' And he was so right. I love my teacher."

Tucker also said that Kimble makes students feel happy, comfortable, and relaxed.

"It's probably the best thing to happen to me as a teacher," says Kimble. "When kids come back to me as adults and tell me I made a difference, that's the best part."

During her career, Kimble has been able to teach generations of students in Wilkinson County.

"The kids will come in and sometimes you tell them who their grandmother was or 'I graduated with your grandfather and I taught your mother,'" says Kimble. "It makes a difference for the kids to know that you know the people that are important to them."

At the end of the day, Mrs. Kimble wants her students to feel they can do anything they put their minds to.

